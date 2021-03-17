HiBid.com Records Over $43.3 Million In Last Week's Sales, With Fine Art, Vintage Jewelry, And More Now Up For Bid

OCALA, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers rely on HiBid.com as the leading auction platform for a wide range of assets, including electronics, furniture, military artifacts, antiques, collectibles, and vehicles. In sales held last week, a total of 1,106 auctions generated more than $43.3 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Roughly 1 million bidders placed an average of 1.68 million bids per day, resulting in nearly 418,500 lots sold across the platform's webcast and online-only auctions. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers a comprehensive auction management platform that supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

March 8th-14th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $43,358,299 Gross Merchandise Volume: $68,917,032 Lots Sold: 418,498 Online-Only Auctions: 1,034 Webcast Auctions: 72 Average Bidders Per Day: 1 million Average Bids Per Day: 1.68 million

Current Auctions

The following list highlights just a few of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Through these and other events, bidders can bid now on vintage 18-carat diamond earrings, signed bronze artwork, a pontoon boat, numerous charity items, a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT pickup truck, a Massey Ferguson tractor, and much more.

Fine Art, Jewelry, Collectibles, and Coins Online-Only AuctionSeller: Online Nashville Auctions Dates: March 15th-22ndLots: 407 View Auction Items

Davis Online-Only AuctionSeller: Charles Miller & Associates AuctioneersDates: March 11th-22ndLots: 26 View Auction Items

Charity League of Shelby County March Madness Benefit AuctionSeller: Troy Kies AuctioneerDates: February 28th-March 20thLots: 54 View Auction Items

Estate Vehicles & Repos Online-Only AuctionSeller: Cargile AuctionsDates: March 11th-29thLots: 11 View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

