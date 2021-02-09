HiBid.com Featuring Cars, Horses, Fitness Equipment, And Real Estate Following $21 Million In Last Week's Sales

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform makes it easy to buy and sell a wide range of auction items across hundreds of categories. Vehicles, sports memorabilia, antiques, collectibles, jewelry, real estate, and many other assets are typically available in auctions held with HiBid.com.

In last week's sales, HiBid.com facilitated 923 auctions, generating over $21.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales. On average, bidders placed over 1.6 million bids per day, resulting in the sale of over 350,000 lots. For auctioneers, HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

February 1st-7th HiBid.com HighlightsGross auction proceeds: $21,764,997Gross merchandise volume: $43,158,931Lots sold: 358,232Online-only auctions: 856Webcast auctions: 67Average bidders per day: 980,000Average bids per day: 1.64 million

Current Auctions

Fitness Equipment Online-Only AuctionSeller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.Date: February 10thLots: 35 View Auction Items

Car & Truck Live Webcast AuctionSeller: Alamo Auctioneers LLCDates: January 15th-February 13thLots: 72 View Auction Items

Performance & Pleasure Horse Online-Only AuctionSeller: Triangle Horse SaleDates: February 5th-11thLots: 76 View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

