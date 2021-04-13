HiBid.com Auctions Surpass $50 Million Last Week; Taking Bids Now On VR Headsets, Pickup Trucks, And More

OCALA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com's online-only and webcast auctions bring buyers and sellers together with a vast selection of items in hundreds of categories, including rare coins, trolley cars, electronics, trading cards, and vehicles. A total of 1,196 auctions produced more than $50.5 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP) in last week's sales. With a daily average of 1.08 million bidders placing 1.85 million bids, HiBid.com sold more than 439,000 lots last week.

HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

April 5th-11th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $50,586,944Gross Merchandise Volume: $72,876,027Lots Sold: 439,000Online-Only Auctions: 1,097Webcast Auctions: 99Average Bidders Per Day: 1.08 millionAverage Bids Per Day: 1.85 million

Current AuctionsThe following list is a small sample of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can now bid on RVs, tools, rare currency, police vehicles, electronics, and much more.

Unclaimed Items, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus Online-Only AuctionSeller: Washington Surplus Inc.Dates: April 10th-May 2ndLots: 1,473 View Auction Items

City of Coral Gables Surplus Online-Only AuctionSeller: BideraDates: April 9th-20thLots: 28 View Auction Items

Spring Vehicle Online-Only AuctionSeller: Bauer Auction ServiceDates: March 22nd-April 18thLots: 10 View Auction Items

Trucks and Vehicles KDOR Seized Assets Online-Only AuctionSeller: Ruckert Realty & AuctionDates: March 30th-April 15thLots: 18 View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

