HiBid.com Auctions Now Featuring Jewelry, Government Surplus, Rare Coins, And More Following A $47 Million Week Of Sales

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Early holiday shoppers will find plenty of exquisite items and collectibles currently open for bidding on HiBid.com, including designer jewelry, coins more than 100 years old, and a vast selection of assets from government surplus and police seizures.

The HiBid.com auction platform closed a $47 million (gross auction proceeds) week on August 29th with over half a million lots sold in a combined total of 1,436 online-only and webcast auctions. Throughout the week, a daily average of 891,400 bidders placed bids through the site.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

August 23rd-29th HiBid.com HighlightsGross Auction Proceeds: $47,016,881Gross Merchandise Volume: $76,315,268Lots Sold: 554,653Online-Only Auctions: 1,330Webcast Auctions: 106Average Bidders Per Day: 891,400Average Bids Per Day: 1.46 million

Current AuctionsThe following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: August 23rd-September 12thSeller: Washington Surplus View Auction Items

Bank Demolition Rare Coin Estate SaleAuction Type: Live WebcastDates: July 9th-September 3rdSeller: Gold Standard Auctions View Auction Items

Unreserved Jewelry AuctionAuction Type: Online-OnlyDates: August 26th-September 6thSeller: Affordable Creations View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

