HiBid.com Announces Record Traffic, With Over $38.7M Sold Last Week; Bidding Now Open For Antique Furniture, Limousines, Farm Equipment, Boats, And More

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $38.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,101 auctions held on the site from October 26th through November 1st. With 819,000 bidders submitting 1.35 million bids per day, on average, auctioneers sold more than 390,000 lots during the course of the week.

Traffic on HiBid.com has reached some of its highest levels numerous times throughout the year, including a new record last week. On Thursday alone, there were 265 auctions and 90,000 lots for sale through the platform. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform. HiBid supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 26th - November 1st HiBid.com HighlightsGross auction proceeds: $38,745,018 (USD)Gross merchandise volume: $71,818,601 (USD)Lots sold: 390,238Online-only auctions: 1,005Webcast auctions: 96Average bidders per day: 819,000Average bids per day: 1.35 million

Current AuctionsThe information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including antique furniture, limousines, farm equipment, boats, and more in these and many other auctions.

David Johnson Estate SaleSeller: Wieman Land & Auction Co., Inc. Date: November 13th, 2020Lots: 104 View Auction Items

Antique Furniture, Collectibles & Household Goods AuctionSeller: Bumblebee AuctionDate: September 28th-November 12thLots: 734 View Auction Items

Tractors, Trailers, Implements, Welder & More AuctionSeller: United Country Heard Auction & Real Estate, LLCDate: October 24th-November 10thLots: 28 View Auction Items

Trucks, Trailers, Boats & Limo Online-Only AuctionSeller: Myers JacksonDate: September 15th-November 6thLots: 26 View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

