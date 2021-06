Hibbett Sports Opens Newest Store At Merchants Walk In Richmond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB), the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest Hibbett Sports in Richmond,...

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (HIBB) - Get Report, the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest Hibbett Sports in Richmond, Virginia. The new store is located at; 7522 West Broad Street at Merchants Walk in Richmond and the Grand Opening celebration and virtual remote will take place on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

"Our new location in Merchants Walk gives us an excellent opportunity to serve customers in Northwest Richmond and beyond," said Ryan Marner ,DSM, Hibbett Sports. "We can't wait to offer our locals the top-tier sneaker and fashion apparel selection they've come to expect from Hibbett."

The new 4,000+ sq foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Smoke Rise, Reason, Never Broke Again and more. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are also phone charging stations and other upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The newest Richmond store offers many convenient shopping options such as; Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. The store also offers a generous customer loyalty program called Hibbett Rewards, Klarna split payment options, text communication updates and much more.

This is the fourth Hibbett Sports location in Richmond and the public is invited to attend a Grand Opening party on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 11am - 1pm. There will be door prizes, special promotions and fun for all .

About Hibbett SportsHibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

