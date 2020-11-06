Hibbett Sports Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings And Conference Call Dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Hibbett plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on November 20, 2020, and will host a conference call later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is (212) 231-2939. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 27, 2020, by dialing (402) 977‑9140 and entering the passcode, 21970559.

The live broadcast of Hibbett's quarterly conference call will be available online at www.hibbett.com under Investor Relations on November 20, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and be available for replay for 30 days.

