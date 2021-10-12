Hibbett Opens Newest Mid-Cities Location In Grand Prairie, Texas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett (HIBB) - Get Hibbett Sports, Inc. Report, the Birmingham-based premium athleisure and footwear retailer operating more than 1,000 stores nationwide, today announced the opening of the newest location in the mid-cities suburb of Grand Prairie located between Dallas and Fort Worth. The new Grand Prairie Hibbett Sports is located at 3154 State Highway in the Epic Town Crossing Shopping Center and the Grand Opening celebration will take place on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

"We are excited to bring the first Hibbett Sports location to the underserved Grand Prairie community and welcome sneakerheads looking for the hottest new launches, families and athletes," said Essence Lewis, Head Coach, Hibbett Sports.

The new 4,600+ square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, fashion and athletic apparel from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and more. The unique store design includes multiple mannequins showcasing stylist curated head-to-toe outfits to inspire customers while they shop. There are also phone charging stations and other upscale amenities for customers to enjoy along with the exceptional customer service Hibbett is known for.

The new Grand Prairie store offers many convenient shopping options such as Buy Online Pick Up In Store, Reserve Online Pick Up In Store, Curbside Pick Up and Ship to Store, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. The store also offers a generous customer loyalty program called Hibbett Rewards, Klarna split payment options, a great mobile app, text communication updates and much more.

This is the first Hibbett Sports in Grand Prairie and the public is invited to attend a Grand Opening party on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 11am - 1pm. There will be door prizes, special promotions and fun for all .

About HibbettHibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1080 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

