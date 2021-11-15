Hibbett Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release And Webcast Details

Hibbett, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

Hibbett plans to issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on December 3, 2021, and will host a live, interactive webcast later that same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast of Hibbett's quarterly earnings review will be available online at https://investors.hibbett.com/ under the News & Events section. The replay will follow shortly after the end of the webcast and will be available online for 30 days.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, superior personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and accessories from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases through our best-in-class omni-channel platform. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006237/en/