Hi Solutions Announces The Formation Of A New Company Seeking To Revolutionize The Smart Home Services Market

NEWTOWN, Pa. and WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Solutions, Inc. (OTC: RCCCD), the Smarter Home Company SM, today announced that it has successfully completed an equity exchange with RC-1, Inc. to become a public company as it looks to build a global provider of technology solutions for home users and enterprise customers with virtual knowledge workers.

Michael T. Moe, Executive Chairman of Hi, stated, "We are very pleased to complete our merger with RC-1 to form the first publicly-traded company in this new market we are helping to define. Covid has accelerated the future, and our homes have become the mission control center for our entire life: work, education, faith, wellness, entertainment...truly everything. We aspire to be your digital home service provider of the future—helping make your home heavenly, with faster, more secure, intuitive, and invisible technology."

John Parker, President and CEO of Hi, added, "The Digital Home and Home Integration markets are expected to exceed $120 billion in the next five years, and yet there is no leading national service provider of scale and merit. Our team is focused on creating the dominant provider in the market for home integration, automation, and technology, helping our customers optimize their lives at home."

About HiHi Solutions, the Smarter Home Company SM, was created to enable smarter homes and a smarter WFH workforce by connecting and integrating technology to achieve greater reliability, speed, security, and harmony. Through a proprietary methodology called HiWay SM plus Hi 's AI-powered customer monitoring, care, and support engine, "Higgins," the company is pioneering an enhanced way to reduce stress and improve productivity for today 's "Everything From Home" ( "EFH") lifestyle. Learn more at hi.solutions.

Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the company 's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, the anticipated future product development. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Hi