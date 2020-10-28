HHS Awards ICF $31 Million In IT Modernization And Technical Assistance Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (ICFI) - Get Report, a global consulting and digital services provider, was recently awarded three agreements valued up to $31 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) Administration for Children and Families (ACF). ICF will provide training, technical assistance and IT modernization support to state, tribal and territorial early education and child care programs. The agreements include:

A new $24 million task order with the Office of Child Care (OCC) to provide technical assistance to public leaders and their partners to create innovative early childhood systems and programs, as well as maintain and modernize the IT infrastructure for the Child Care State Capacity Building Center. This includes assisting these leaders in managing recovery from the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on child care services. The task order has a term of two years, including a one-year base and a one-year option period.

A new $4 million grant with ACF's Office of Planning, Research and Evaluation to build and operate a modernized, cloud-based Child Care and Early Education Research Connections website to connect child care researchers, policymakers and practitioners. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods (Federal Grant 90YE250).

A one year, $2.8 million cooperative agreement extension with OCC to provide technical assistance through the National Center on Early Childhood Quality Assurance to provide training and technical assistance to public and community leaders and their partners in planning and implementing rigorous approaches to quality in all early care and education settings for children from birth to school age.

"COVID-19 has highlighted the essential role that childcare plays in supporting the nation's workforce, economy and child development," said Mark Lee, senior vice president and public sector lead. "We're proud to help identify innovative solutions that address the current and future stressors on the nation's early childhood systems."

As one of the leading providers of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, ICF combines the best of enterprise technologies, advanced analytics and industry expertise to build agile solutions for clients. ICF supports federal, state and local agencies with a wide variety of services including strategic consulting, analytics, human capital management, cloud-based platform modernization, enterprise cybersecurity, disaster management, resilience planning and more. The company was recently named to G2Xchange's NXT UP list of top Federal Emerging Technology and Consulting firms.

