HHPF, Inc. Appoints Industry Leader Input 1 To Help Grow Their Premium Finance Business

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HHPF, Inc., based in New York, NY, announced today that it has selected Input 1, the leading provider of digital billing and payment solutions to the insurance industry, to be their premium finance technology partner.

HHPF, Inc. conducted a systematic and intensive search for the perfect technology provider who could exceed the needs of their agents and insureds, while also sharing their vision. "When considering a partnership with a premium finance software and services provider, we were looking for a proven track record of success. But we also wanted more than just a vendor; we wanted to form a relationship with a company that could help us become the best that we can be. Our requirements included a modern billing and payments platform, a knowledgeable and dependable support staff and a partner that we could lean on for advice," said Ariel Akkad, president of HHPF, Inc. "Their unparalleled industry experience, knowledgeable staff, and dedication to an exceptional customer experience made Input 1 the perfect fit for our company."

With over 35 years of industry experience and long-standing leadership in providing transformational customer service, Input 1 was the perfect partner for this venture. "We are excited about our partnership with Ariel Akkad and his team at HHPF. We look forward to working with them to achieve their goal of building a successful premium finance operation in the New York area," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1. "Our industry-leading cloud-based platform, Premium Billing System (PBS) is accessed by over one-million users annually and will provide HHPF's agents and their customers omni-channel online access. HHPF's staff will also benefit from our deep bench of insurance professionals. Our domestic support team is available to provide exceptional support in minutes, not days."

About HHPF Inc.

HHPF, Inc. is a premium finance company headquartered in New York. HHPF, Inc. provides complete premium financing solutions to Independent Insurance Agents and MGA's.

About Input 1, LLC

For over 35 years, Input 1 has been providing billing services and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, and premium finance companies, located throughout North America. The company's premium finance software and internet services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

Media Contact Input 1, LLC Marketing Department 888-882-2554 ext.2135 information@input1.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hhpf-inc-appoints-industry-leader-input-1-to-help-grow-their-premium-finance-business-301118541.html

SOURCE Input 1