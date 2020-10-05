HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 In Portland, Maine, Sweepstakes Now Open For Entry

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning at 9 a.m. ET today, Monday, October 5 th, through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 25 th, fans can enter for a chance to win the HGTV® Urban Oasis 2020 located in Portland, ME. The prize package, valued at over $650,000, includes the fully furnished home and $50,000 from LendingTree. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com/UrbanOasis, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features.

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 is a nearly 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom coastal cottage. The pewter-toned siding exterior of the home is juxtaposed with a bold coral front door and playful coral striped foyer. The first level of the home houses a laundry and powder room, a full kitchen and breakfast nook, and a cozy living room, creating an ideal layout for entertaining. Decorated in neutral tones with nautical themes, it pays homage to the coastal history of Portland. The upstairs is home to three unique bedrooms each designed in their own style. The master bedroom has a nautical theme with royal blue walls and ceilings with a clean white bathroom en suite. Also upstairs, the hunter green guest room and colorful studio space share the rose-colored guest bathroom.

The home was designed by local architect Briburn and constructed by local builder Big Country Built, LLC with interior design from Brian Patrick Flynn.

Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 Special premiere on HGTV on Wednesday, October 7th at 7 p.m. ET to get an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the home's design. A special pre-premiere will be available on the HGTV GO app on Monday, October 5th.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2020 include LendingTree, Kohler Co., SimpliSafe Home Security, Duluth Trading Company and VELUX® No Leak Skylights.

