HGS DIGITAL Joins AWS Contact Center Intelligence Solutions Partner Program

Enabling brands to leverage the power of their call center data to improve customer experiences

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGS Digital LLC, a subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (listed in BSE & NSE), today announced its participation as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions Partner program. This unique designation recognizes that HGS Digital is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner that specializes in helping customers add intelligence to their existing contact center solution, leveraging AWS Machine Learning (ML) services such as Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Transcribe, and Amazon Lex, to gain greater efficiencies and deliver increasingly tailored customer experiences.

With 61 delivery centers in 7 countries, HGS successfully manages billions of customer interactions every year. Their AWS ML-powered solutions include HGS Pulse, an HGS client portal that provides critical operational insights and better decision-making through cognitive analytics of the voice of the customer (gleaned from 100% of all interactions across every channel), as well as sales, marketing, and customer data analytics. In addition, HGS Pulse uses real-time call and email coding categorizations, real-time compliance tracking and team leader monitoring, and predictive analytics.

"I'm ecstatic about the HGS PULSE solution built on AWS. The portal is top-notch! I can get insights around product quality instantly without having to rely on others," said an existing HGS client (over $8 Bn annual revenue).

AWS CCI solutions use a combination of AWS ML-powered services for text-to-speech, translation, enterprise search, conversational artificial intelligence (AI), transcription, and language comprehension capabilities. These solutions give customers who already use popular contact center providers the opportunity to benefit from AWS CCI solutions to enhance self-service, analyze calls in real time to assist agents, and learn from all contact center interactions with post-call analytics. To get started, customers can visit aws.amazon.com/machine-learning/contact-center-intelligence.

"HGS Digital is excited to be a part of the AWS CCI solutions Partner program," said Venkatesh Korla, CEO, HGS Digital LLC. "Our goal is to help clients implement solutions that accelerate operational efficiencies and enable them to leverage the power of their call center data to improve customer experiences."

For more information on HGS CCI solutions, visit https://www.hgsdigital.com/solutions/contact-center-intelligence-voice-of-the-customer-aws.

About HGS Digital:

HGS Digital helps transform businesses into digital Customer Experience (CX) innovators by combining deep domain expertise with an understanding of how people interact with technology. HGS Digital creates frictionless digital experiences that solve business problems and improve customers' lives by tapping into its global team of more than 750 leading digital marketers, strategic thinkers, data innovators, user-centric designers and technologists across the US, UK, India, and the Philippines.

Specializing in a technology-agnostic approach, HGS Digital's customer-first digital, data and intelligent automation solutions help leading brands around the world improve customer engagement, optimize operations, reduce cost and increase revenue. As the digital experience and transformation brand of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), HGS Digital delivers leading-edge CX solutions for a wide variety of markets including automotive and manufacturing, CPG, retail, banking, finance and insurance, healthcare, telecom, consumer electronics, the public sector, and travel and hospitality.

Visit https://www.hgsdigital.com/ to learn how HGS Digital can help make your business more competitive.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a "globally local" approach, with over 37,460 employees across 61 delivery centers in seven countries making a difference to some of the world's leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year ended 31 st March 2020, HGS had revenues of US$ 737 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

