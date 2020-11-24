HGP To Partner With SDSU To Conduct Online Auction Featuring Select Assets From SDCCU Stadium

Heritage Global Partners ("HGP"), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) , today announced it will be conducting an online auction featuring select assets from the iconic SDCCU stadium located in San Diego, California.

Tim Shaeffer, Director of Business Development at HGP commented, "We are excited to assist San Diego State University with the sale of certain assets from the stadium and are delighted to offer the community and fans of the various teams who played here a chance to take home a piece of history. Between the Chargers, Padres, and Aztecs, as well as Super Bowls, Bowl Games and concerts, this stadium has had a plethora of memorable moments."

The online auction will open on December 14, 2020 and will close December 16, 2020. The sale catalog is currently posted and primarily features mobile equipment, grounds keeping equipment and over 600 stadium signs. Additional information can be found on HGP's website as well. The seats will also be available via a separate direct purchase sale process through SDSU beginning December 1 st. Information on the seat sales can be found here.

Nick Dove, President of HGP added, "HGP is pleased to represent SDSU on this project. As a San Diego based company, it's an honor to play a role in the final chapter of SDCCU stadium."

About HGPHeritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) and one of the world's largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition and disposition services.

About Heritage Global Inc.Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

