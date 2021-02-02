HGGC Acquires Fire Protection Leader Marmic Fire & Safety

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGGC, a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Marmic Fire & Safety ("Marmic" or "the Company"), a leading full-service fire protection company, from Thompson Street Capital Partners ("TSCP"). CEO and founding family member Michael Teeter will continue to lead the business and will retain a substantial ownership stake in Marmic. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Joplin, Missouri with locations across the United States, Marmic is a third-generation family business and one of the largest self-perform fire protection service companies in the country. Marmic provides recurring inspection, test and maintenance services conforming to OSHA mandates, government codes, and NFPA standards across retail, medical, commercial, and industrial end-markets.

"We are very excited to partner with HGGC to build on the consistent growth we have achieved over the past decade," said Michael Teeter, CEO of Marmic. "This company was founded by my grandparents, and it was very important to me to work with a firm that understands and appreciates what a family business really means. HGGC's partnership approach made them a perfect fit to help us continue to identify and acquire other great fire protection companies to join the Marmic family. We thank TSCP for their supportive and collaborative partnership over the past two and a half years as we transformed the business through operational improvements and strategic M&A. "

Acquisitions have always been an important part of the Marmic growth story, with the Company completing 18 add-ons since 2012, which expanded the business to serve more than 30,000 customers.

"Michael and the senior leadership team at Marmic have built something very special and we are excited to partner with them to accelerate their organic and acquisition-driven growth strategies," said Steve Young, Co-Founder and President of HGGC. "With Marmic's great culture, and Michael's deep knowledge from growing up in the business, we're confident Marmic will be the fire safety platform of choice for employees, customers and potential sellers."

Marmic has a unique customer- and employee-centric culture that allows the Company to attract and retain both talent and customers. As a result, Marmic has well exceeded the industry average for topline growth over the past decade.

"Fire protection is an attractive market due to its steady growth and recession resistance. The challenge is ensuring consistent world class service while becoming a market-leader," added Bill Conrad, Principal at HGGC. "Marmic's culture and strong operations ensure that new acquisitions can be integrated seamlessly into its platform without disruption to service quality."

"Throughout our partnership with Marmic, we executed on a number of strategic initiatives to accelerate revenue growth, expand our geographic footprint across the United States, and increase the company's operational efficiency," said Jeff Aiello, TSCP Managing Director. "We are confident that the Marmic management team will continue to thrive and grow the company in their future partnership with HGGC."

About HGGCHGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $5.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables the firm to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 200 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $28 billion. More information, including a complete list of current and former portfolio companies, is available at hggc.com.

About MarmicMarmic Fire & Safety Co. is a leading provider for recurring fire suppression installation and inspection services, hazard analysis and fire and personal safety products to commercial customers. Founded in 1951, Marmic has been family operated since its inception. Marmic services over 30,000 customers throughout the United States across a wide variety of end-markets. See www.marmicfire.com for more information.

About Thompson Street Capital PartnersThompson Street Capital Partners ( www.tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-led middle market businesses in the healthcare and life science services, software and technology services, and business services and engineered products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 100 companies and has managed more than $2.6 billion in equity. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via acquisitions.

