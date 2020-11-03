HGC Establishes Fast-track Network Connection To BDx's Singapore Data Centre

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged fixed-line operator and ICT service provider with extensive local and international network coverage, services and infrastructure, today announced the expansion of bandwidth-on-demand (BoD) capability from Hong Kong to Big Data Exchange's (BDx) Paya Lebar data centre in Singapore.

This is the second HGC SDN-enabled PoP established in Singapore that allows the company to provide enterprises across a wide range of verticals including the financial service industry (FSI), manufacturing and logistics, with a more flexible, localized way to manage their multi-region connectivity and multi-cloud direct connect with a secure and efficient software-defined network topology. This can be achieved with ease via a centralized intuitive self-service portal, HGC SDXTM International Marketplace (HGC SDX TM) and BDx SoftConnect TM, which operates through a new SDN API and will offer enterprises a fast-track highway for rapid and streamlined regional business expansion to Southeast Asia.

BDx is Asia's fastest growing data centre cluster that provides secure housing for its enterprise customers' hybrid IT ecosystems, as well as edge nodes for OTTs and cloud service providers. The company acquired the Singapore data centre (SIN1) earlier this year which houses 1,500 racks with a 6 megawatts of power capacity. BDx SoftConnect TM is a software-defined fabric that helps customers within the BDx data centre to connect to a network, cloud or software-as-a-service (SAAS) provider based on their unique preferences and requirements. The BDx SoftConnect TM system enables data centre deployment and connectivity to be automated and virtualized, ensuring that the benefits of the site can be most efficiently realized. Combining SoftConnect TM with HGC's bandwidth-on-demand capabilities advances BDx's goal of enabling the facility to provide even stronger connectivity options for customers.

Rich diversity of telecommunications services through HGC core network

HGC has expanded its BoD capability to its reliable and resilient connectivity by establishing SDN PoPs from Hong Kong to BDx's Paya Lebar data centre for customers such as MNCs, Internet service providers (ISPs) and over-the-top services (OTTs). These customers will be able to instantly access HGC's growing partner ecosystem that delivers on-demand interconnection across five continents, including instant provisioning to key cloud providers such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, as well as Internet Exchanges (IXs) including AMS-IX, DE-CIX, LINX. Users can enjoy a wider variety of interconnect choices through DC-DC connection between BDx data centres in Hong Kong and Singapore with just a few clicks on the single dashboard interface. HGC continues to expand its SDN PoPs to other data centres globally, in particular within Asia, where customers will achieve faster regional business expansion with on-demand and zero-touch services, as well as secure, private, quick, sustainable and high quality connectivity under a stringent service-level agreement (SLA), fulfilling compliance requirements and meeting ever-changing customer expectations.

Scalable control of network connectivity at HGC SDX TM

HGC has also activated the 'pay-as-you-go' business model on the HGC SDX TM International Marketplace. Customers can now be spared from signing up for long-term contracts and are able to take full control over their internet connections. This enables users to enjoy agile connectivity to scale bandwidth up and down between 10Mbps and 10Gbps - anytime and anywhere, whenever you need, on a daily/monthly basis with data-driven analysis. This especially benefits OTT/enterprises that aim to conduct interim or short-term projects such as game and applications development, virtual event launch, disaster recovery solutions, data backup and business critical applications on cloud/SaaS platforms for international enterprises. OTTs and enterprises can address the longevity and strong SLA requirements of industrial and enterprise usage as well.

Ravindran Mahalingam, HGC's SVP of International Business, said, "With the evolution of cloud and IoT technology, convergence systems, and mobile applications, SDN is widely used in the network infrastructure of different industry verticals for faster regional-wise expansion. We are committed to diversifying the HGC SDX TM International Marketplace by establishing densely interconnected data centres in Hong Kong, Singapore and Southeast Asia for a more reliable and high performing interconnection. Leveraging our network-as-a-service, we aim to empower enterprises with faster regional business expansion and deliver greater customer experience. HGC will continue delivering its digital strategy with one-stop integrated solutions to support business expansion in Southeast Asia and bridging the global markets."

" Singapore has one of the highest megawatt demands per capita globally, so ensuring data centres can keep up with the demand is critical to the ongoing success of businesses that connect there," said Srini Rao, EVP & Head - SEA Sales for BDx. "Customers of the Singapore data centre already have access to signature products and great customer service. Activating HGC's BoD services in our Singapore data centre is another way our customers can gain efficiency."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

