HGC Appoints Eli Ngai As Chief Information Officer To Spearhead The Group's Ongoing Digital Transformation

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) today announced the appointment of Eli Ngai as Chief Information Officer, with immediate effect. He will be responsible for the dynamic development of the Group's digital capabilities and infrastructure, helping to ensure it can continue to expand and enhance its fully-fledged ICT and telecom services for operators and enterprises in Hong Kong and around the world.

In this new role, Eli will lead the creation and implementation of digital strategies that improve HGC's ability to respond rapidly and with innovation to market changes. He will also focus on leveraging digital technologies to enhance the HGC customer journey. In addition, Eli will continue to oversee the Software & Systems team to help HGC attract customers and support them with customized solutions.

An ICT industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, Eli has expertise in software development, enterprise networking, information security and data center virtualization and orchestration. He joined HGC in 2019 when the Group acquired Macroview Telecom, a leading Hong Kong-based provider of digital technology solutions. Eli had served at Macroview for 27 years, most recently as Chief Information Officer, where he focused on driving digital transformation for the company and for corporate clients across the financial services, retail, telecommunications and government sectors.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, "As the world enters a new era of digitalization, HGC will continue to expand our digital capabilities, riding on our full-fledged digital infrastructure, to help our business thrive and to ensure that our customers can benefit from the best that modern ICT can offer. Combining expertise in new technologies with extensive experience in software and systems and a customer-centric approach, Eli is the ideal leader to spearhead our efforts and foster our agility."

Eli Ngai, Chief Information Officer of HGC, said, "A key challenge in any digital transformation journey is how to realize the value stream in collaboration with all the various stakeholders. This is more about business strategy than information technology, and it is why HGC always puts the customer at the center and keeps the focus on delivering value to them faster and more efficiently. I am delighted to be part of strengthening HGC's digital capabilities and helping HGC and our customers capture the opportunities ahead."

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

