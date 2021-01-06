HFR Networks Joins The Telecom Infra Project (TIP)

RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HFR Networks, Inc., leading the industry with intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions, today announced it has joined the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to collaborate on accelerating the pace of mobile network innovation. HFR Networks will contribute its expertise in open solutions which includes RAN interoperability, mobile convergence, time sensitive networking (TSN), and large scale 5G deployments.

"HFR Networks has joined TIP in support of its deep-rooted commitment to open solutions that eliminate vendor lock-in and accelerate deployments while also decreasing the total cost of ownership," stated Peter K. Cho, Global CTO, HFR Networks.

As mobile applications and traffic continue to grow, operators around the world recognize the importance of evolving their RAN infrastructure to address new market demands. HFR Networks has been a long standing advocate of open standards to create easily scalable, multi-vendor networks that enable operators to reduce complexity, slash costs, and quickly bring new innovative services to market. HFR Networks' flexiHaul solutions empower operators with interoperability across RAN vendors to overcome critical transport challenges while enabling 4G capacity upgrades in parallel with new 5G services.

About Telecom Infra Project (TIP):

TIP is a collaborative telecom community that is evolving the infrastructure that underpins global connectivity. TIP's mission is to accelerate the pace of innovation in next generation telecom networks, through the design, build, test and deployment of standards-based, open and disaggregated end-to-end solutions. Over the past four years, TIP has driven substantial innovation across all elements of the network including Access, Transport, Core & Services, while spanning urban through to rural market use cases. To date, it has 13 Community Labs which test, validate and integrate solutions, embarked on field trials in Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Europe. The recently launched TIP Exchange hosts 45 products from 28 member companies. www.telecominfraproject.com

About HFR Networks:

HFR Networks, Inc. is leading the industry with our flexiHaul portfolio of intelligent xHaul RAN Transport and Edge Access solutions. We solve today's most critical RAN transport demands, especially when fiber is constrained for fronthaul or backhaul applications. Our solutions have optimized economics for this segment of the network, while also delivering high performance, simplified operations, interoperability across wireless technologies and a diverse ecosystem of 3rd party RAN suppliers. HFR Networks' technological leadership helps customers to lower costs for 3G/4G operations, while also accelerating new 5G and Ethernet services. We enable advanced mobile networks by utilizing nanosecond timing to connect radios using CPRI and eCPRI, within both traditional and cloud-based mobile architectures. For more information, please visit www.hfrnetworks.com.

