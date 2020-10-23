HFC Raises Over $325K And Connects Over 2000 Supporters For Alzheimer's Awareness During First Virtual Game Show, Hosted By Seth Rogen

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's national nonprofit organization, HFC announced over $325,000 raised during their first virtual fundraising event, Hilarity For Charity's Head To Head presented by Biogen which was held on Wednesday, October 21 st, connecting over 2,000 supporters across the world via Zoom. HFC is an organization dedicated to caring for families impacted by Alzheimer's, educating young people about living a brain-healthy life, and accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care and prevention-focused research.

Taking their annual fundraising event virtual for the first time, Hilarity For Charity's Head To Head presented by Biogen was an evening full of laughs as celebrity team captains, Anna Faris, Billy Eichner, Craig Robinson, Elizabeth Banks and Jim Gaffigan, faced off against each other in a 70s-themed game show while raising money for HFC. The funds raised will help to provide free, in-home care relief as well as online support to Alzheimer's caregivers and fund brain-health education and Alzheimer's-prevention research.

"Lauren and I created HFC to raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's. HFC is a resource for families who are dealing with Alzheimer's and our goal is to continue to help fund prevention focused research," said HFC co-founder, Seth Rogen. "We couldn't be more grateful for the supportive response we've experienced so far and will continue to use laughter to keep the conversation moving forward."

"My mom, Adele, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease when she was only 55 years old. We do these HFC events so that we can bring awareness and further resources for other families that need it. We are excited to connect with our community virtually and continue to raise awareness for a disease that is so stigmatized and underserved."

The virtual event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors including: Biogen, Home Instead Senior Care, Crown Royal, Lionsgate, Amazon Studios, Point Grey, OLLY, Dr. and Mr. Buffaloe, Roddenberry Foundation, American Express, Comcast NBCUniversal, Whoop, Lilly and La Croix.

About HFC: Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a national non-profit organization whose mission is to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be leaders in brain health research and education. HFC is accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, prevention, and support all while bringing many laughs and light to the Alzheimer's space. Our movement is also bringing much-needed awareness to this disease through our signature events. We've launched a Brain Health Dinner Series, hosted nine star-studded variety shows and one comedian-filled carnival, and have a comedy special currently streaming on Netflix. Thanks to the ongoing support of our generous donors, we've raised over $13 million and awarded over 325,000 hours of in-home care relief to Alzheimer's family caregivers through our North American Caregiver Respite Grant Program. In addition to providing caregiver respite, HFC organizes online support groups to build caregiver community and connectivity, engages young people across the country to become Alzheimer's advocates, funds prevention-focused and brain-health research, and teaches people how to care for the health of their brains today, so they can reduce their risk tomorrow.

While there isn't a cure, there is care.

