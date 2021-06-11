HEXO Corp To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference: St-Louis will feature on the Cannabis panel at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time, moderated by Rupesh Parikh, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Food, Grocery & Consumer Products at Oppenheimer.

St-Louis will feature on the Cannabis panel at 12:25 p.m. Eastern Time, moderated by Rupesh Parikh, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering Food, Grocery & Consumer Products at Oppenheimer. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Canadian LPs Cannabis Forum: St-Louis and MacDonald will participate in a fireside chat at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, hosted by Pablo Zuanic, lead Research Analyst on Cannabis at Cantor Fitzgerald.

The panel and fireside chat may be accessed by going to the " Events" page on hexocorp.com.

About HEXOHEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of innovative products for the global cannabis market. HEXO serves the Canadian recreational market with a brand portfolio including HEXO, UP Cannabis, Original Stash, Bake Sale, Namaste, and REUP brands, and the medical market in Canada, Israel and Malta. The Company also serves the Colorado market through its Powered by HEXO ® strategy and Truss CBD USA, a joint-venture with Molson Coors. In the event that the previously announced transactions to acquire 48North and Redecan close, HEXO expects to be the number one cannabis products company in Canada by recreational market share.

For more information, please visit www.hexocorp.com.

Contact

Investor Relations: invest@hexo.com www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:(819) 317-0526 media@hexo.com