Hexnode Is Now A Samsung Knox Validated Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexnode, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution company, today announced it is now a Samsung Knox validated partner.

Samsung Knox validation plays a key role in distinguishing UEM providers that support the critical features of Samsung Knox devices. In order to achieve validation as a certified partner, Samsung must evaluate each UEM solution provider's security, management, and productivity capabilities. The unique capabilities of Samsung Knox protect business-critical data and apps against malicious attacks and security breaches.

If a Samsung device goes down, Hexnode UEM can access the device by remote-control and provide real-time diagnostic support. This minimizes device downtime and gets remote users—and their devices—back online faster. Hexnode UEM's close integration with Samsung ensures that it provides best-in-class remote control in Samsung devices.

Hexnode UEM integrates with Knox Mobile Enrollment (KME), Knox Service Plugin (KSP) and DeX customization. This allows users to remain productive at all times as IT admins can issue over-the-air deployment and updates.

"Samsung Knox integration with Hexnode UEM provides users a best-in-class UEM solution, allowing them to take complete control of their critical business operations, security, and innovation," said Sahad M, Co-founder and CTO of Hexnode.

"The importance of properly managed digital workspace solutions that allow creativity and productivity to flourish regardless of device or location has never been more apparent. Samsung and Hexnode have been working closely towards the common goal of providing our mutual customers with the very best that our industry can offer," said Nick Dawson, Global Head of B2B Solutions at Samsung Electronics.

Dawson added that Samsung is "thrilled" to recognize Hexnode UEM as a digital workspace platform that officially supports Samsung Knox features.

