Hexaware Technologies Named In The Prestigious IDC FinTech Rankings' Top 100 By IDC Financial Insights

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th annual IDC FinTech Rankings represents the leading hardware, software and service providers of the financial services industry from around the world.

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th annual IDC FinTech Rankings represents the leading hardware, software and service providers of the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on the 2020 calendar year revenues attributed to financial institutions. This is the first year Hexaware Technologies has appeared on the prestigious list. To view the list in its entirety, please visit HERE . The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate cutting-edge technology effectively to enhance customer experience and achieve operational excellence. The vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings represent providers committed to helping financial institutions execute their digital transformation initiatives successfully for the betterment of their customers around the world. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here .

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution's clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC FinTech Rankings, now in its 18th year, is the global standard list of FinTech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

Celebrating this win, R Srikrishna aka Keech - CEO at Hexaware Technologies said, "We are honored to be recognized as a leader on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings list. At Hexaware, we are committed to enhancing our customer experiences by leveraging automation and innovative technologies. We evaluate the client's business landscape and create a strategic roadmap to successfully execute their analytical goals."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.Take an immersive 360° virtual tour of our campuses worldwide at https://www.hexawareimmersive.com.

About IDC Financial InsightsFor more information, please visit www.idc-fi.com.

About IDCTo learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com.

Contact: Sreedatri Chatterjee sreedatric@hexaware.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-technologies-named-in-the-prestigious-idc-fintech-rankings-top-100-by-idc-financial-insights-301383824.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.