Hexaware Technologies Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

ISELIN, N.J., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global IT consulting and digital solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization, Digital - APAC. Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the Digital - APAC specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Lisa Walsh, Vice President, Alliances, Guidewire Software.

"Hexaware is at present advising some of the APAC-based Global Insurers to implement meaningful digital solutions. We are primarily helping them to adapt and succeed in a time of rising digital expectations," said Milan Bhatt, EVP & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware. "This specialization is a testament to our strong capabilities in digital consultancy, engineering and ability to deliver high-quality digital solutions to APAC-based insurers using Guidewire Digital and Guidewire Insurance Platform."

Amalesh Mishra, Geo Head, APMEA, Hexaware also expressed his pride regarding the achievement and said, "We understand the multiple challenges faced by P&C insurers in enabling digital interactions in their ecosystem. Embracing the entire Guidewire Digital platform is a key accelerator in that journey. Our Guidewire Digital tools and frameworks are focused on creating compelling user experiences across the value chain. We are proud to receive the specialization for Digital in the APAC region and will continue to catalyze digital transformation in all our customers in the region."

Please find more information about Guidewire specializations on the Guidewire website here .

About Hexaware

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com

Contact:

Sreedatri Chatterjee sreedatric@hexaware.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hexaware-technologies-achieves-guidewire-partnerconnect-program-specialization-301250004.html

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.