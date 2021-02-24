Hewlett-Packard Veteran, John Johasky, Joins MetricStream As Chief Sales Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetricStream, the market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), and integrated risk management products and solutions, today announced that John Johasky has joined MetricStream as Chief Sales Officer. Reporting directly to MetricStream CEO Bruce Dahlgren, Johasky will oversee global sales, including pipeline expansion, new customer acquisition, and channel expansion.

Prior to joining MetricStream, Johasky held numerous leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard (HP) and HP Enterprise for more than 14 years, most recently as VP & GM of Worldwide Commercial Services, where he successfully drove global consistency and practices across sales, pursuit and delivery. Before this, he was VP & GM of HP Americas Managed Services and Solutions. At HP Enterprise, Johasky was the Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Services (ES) Asia.

"Johasky has led some of the most successful, complex and transformative sales organizations around the world," said Bruce Dahlgren, CEO, MetricStream. "Here, Johasky will play a critical role in helping our partners and customers achieve resilience, accelerate digital transformation, and thrive on risk."

"Never has there been more pressure on boards and executives to grow their businesses, while simultaneously improve governance, manage risk, and reduce costs associated with audit and compliance," said John Johasky, Chief Sales Officer, MetricStream. "This is an exciting time to join MetricStream as it solves these challenges with unparalleled technologies and award-winning solutions that are truly game-changers."

