Hewlett Packard Enterprise Unveils Industry's Broadest Portfolio Of AMD EPYC™ Processor-Based Solutions To Power The Edge To Exascale

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced record-breaking performance on a wide range of demanding workloads, surpassing competitors by up to 39% 1 with its new computing solutions as part of the industry's broadest set of AMD EPYC...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report today announced record-breaking performance on a wide range of demanding workloads, surpassing competitors by up to 39% 1 with its new computing solutions as part of the industry's broadest set of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings. By using the new AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series Processor launched today, HPE has secured 19 world records in key areas for optimizing workload experiences, including achieving leadership positions in virtualization, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications. To date, HPE servers and systems using 2 nd and 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processors combined hold a total of 32 world records.

HPE tackles demanding workloads from the edge to exascale with new AMD-based solutions

This new portfolio of HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Apollo systems uses the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor to provide foundational compute platforms that deliver unmatched performance, security, automation, and remote management capabilities to support a range of critical workloads that are essential to digital transformation. Additionally, HPE is offering the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, leveraging the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™, to power high-end supercomputing needs, such as exascale-class systems that are up to 10X faster than today's most powerful supercomputers. With the enhanced portfolio and advancements to performance, HPE is enabling organizations to seamlessly scale, manage and speed time-to-value for any experience from the edge to exascale.

Delivering trusted, next-generation computing in an as-a-service experience

Customers can easily adopt these latest HPE solutions using HPE GreenLake, an elastic, pay-per-use, as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid cloud.

"Digital transformation is reshaping every industry, and new digital models are evolving to support the growing adoption of edge, 5G and artificial intelligence technologies as well as adapt to new technology demands prompted by COVID-19. HPE is addressing these dynamic market needs every step of the way with high-performing solutions that can scale, secure and efficiently run workloads to speed time-to-value," said Neil MacDonald, senior vice president and general manager, Compute Business Group at HPE. "Today, through our longtime collaboration and joint engineering with AMD, we are delivering the biggest and broadest portfolio of computing solutions, using the new 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor, to transform infrastructure and provide the economics, agility and ease of management that is critical to tomorrow's data center needs."

HPE achieves world records in virtualization, energy efficiency, decision support database workloads, and server-side Java

HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Apollo systems, which offer scalable, versatile, and end-to-end security capabilities to power any workload, achieved leadership positions and several world records, based on independent industry benchmarks. The results include:

Driving server consolidation up and operational costs down with virtualizationachieved with the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus v2 server, providing 39% better performance than the previous record holder. 1

Increasing performance and sustainability to reduce operational costs with the HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 Plus system with HPE ProLiant XL225n Gen10 Plus server delivering 18 world records and up to 54% higher energy efficiency than other 4-node systems. 2

Speeding up database queries on decision support workloads with the HPE ProLiant DL345 Gen10 Plus server, a brand new server line targeted for storage-optimized solutions for database workloads. The new server achieved the number one non-clustered result for decision support database workloads 3, and the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus v2 server achieved two number one non-clustered results providing 14.4% better performance compared to a 4-socket server and 15.5% cost reduction. 4

Optimizing Java applications for emerging use cases across industries such as banking and financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare and life sciences with the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus v2 server showing two-processor leadership with better performance by up to 17.1% 5 and the HPE ProLiant DL345 Gen10 Plus server with one-processor performance by up to 16.8%. 6

Enterprises gain the most trusted, high-performing portfolio of advanced AMD CPU-based HPE ProLiant servers to tackle tomorrow's workload needs

HPE ProLiant servers provide foundational intelligence to automate management tasks and optimize workload performance with efficiency to deliver better outcomes, faster. The family of servers also provide versatility and scale to support any solution for modern IT needs, such as 5G, edge, artificial intelligence and analytics to modern IT capabilities using hyperconverged infrastructure, containers and diverse CPU and GPU architectures.

Additionally, HPE ProLiant servers provide a holistic, 360-degree view of security that is embedded at the silicon level and starts from the time the server is manufactured and extended throughout shipping and distribution, and finally during the end of its lifecycle, to provide complete, end-to-end data protection.

As part of the portfolio using the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor, HPE today introduced two new server lines to its growing HPE ProLiant family with the HPE ProLiant DL345 Gen10 Plus server to target storage-optimized solutions for database workloads, and the HPE ProLiant DL365 Gen10 Plus server to target virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions.

Harnessing data and accelerating time-to-insight for any data center environment with the industry's most comprehensive portfolio for HPC and artificial intelligence capabilities

HPE Apollo systems, which are purpose-built to support HPC applications such as modeling and simulation, help organizations of any size accelerate business and research outcomes by efficiently processing large amounts of data and turning them into digital models to understand how something will look and perform in the real world. The systems are also optimized for artificial intelligence capabilities to improve training and increase accuracy in results. HPE is introducing the HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 Plus and HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 Plus systems with the 3 rd Gen of AMD EPYC™ processor to deliver even more performance, efficiency and targeted capabilities for HPC and AI workloads.

The enhanced HPE Apollo systems are also enabling the new HPE GreenLake cloud services for HPC which are fully managed services, allowing any enterprise to benefit from the power of an agile, elastic, pay-per-use cloud experience to tackle their most demanding compute and data-intensive workloads and speed time-to-insight through a flexible as-a-service platform that customers can run on-premises or in a colocation facility.

For high-end supercomputing solutions, HPE delivers the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, which features an advanced HPC architecture designed for next-generation supercomputing, such as for exascale-class systems that are 10X faster than today's most powerful supercomputers. The latest HPE Cray EX supercomputers leverage AMD technology to power some of the world's fastest supercomputers that are accelerating complex scientific research across a range of challenging areas from extreme weather forecasting and vaccine discovery to modeling and designing automobiles and planes.

HPE is building supercomputers using the HPE Cray EX supercomputer, featuring the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor, for LUMI in Finland, as part of the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking, Pawsey Supercomputing Centre in Australia, and the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in the U.S. HPE is also using the HPE Cray EX supercomputer , leveraging the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processor and next-generation AMD Instinct™ GPUs , to build one of the first U.S. exascale systems, called Frontier, for the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Full portfolio of HPE servers and systems supporting the new 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor include:

HPE ProLiant DL325 Gen10 Plus v2 server

HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus v2 server

HPE ProLiant DL345 Gen10 Plus server

HPE ProLiant DL365 Gen10 Plus server

HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 Plus system with the HPE ProLiant XL225n Gen10 Plus server

HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 Plus system with the HPE ProLiant XL675d Gen10 Plus server

HPE Apollo 6500 Gen10 Plus system with the HPE ProLiant XL645d Gen10 Plus server

HPE Cray EX supercomputer EX425

HPE Cray supercomputer EX235a

Availability

All new HPE Apollo systems with the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processor will be available worldwide on April 6. All new HPE ProLiant servers with the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processor will be available worldwide on April 19.

All HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Apollo systems with the 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processor will also be available through HPE GreenLake.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, Instinct, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

1 VMware® VMmark® is a product of VMware. The competitive benchmark claims are based on being the best 2P 4-node and AMD results on the VMmark 3.1.1 benchmark, with a score of 33.58 @ 36 tiles. Results as of March 15, 2021. VMmark disclosures are available at vmware.com/products/vmmark/results3x.html.

2 SPEC and SPECpower_ssj are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC); all rights reserved, see spec.org as of March 15, 2021; 4-, 3-, 2-node configurations and 4-, 3-, 2-node 2-processor configurations for the overall, Linux, and Windows categories.

3 TPC Benchmark™ H (TPC-H) performance as of March 15, 2021. See tpc.org for more information. Claim based on having the #1 performance for a non-clustered system on the TPC-H @ 3000GB scale factor. Configuration: 1 HPE ProLiant DL345 Gen10 Plus server used 1 AMD EPYC 7763 2.45 GHz processor; 1 socket/64 cores/128 threads; Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3; Microsoft ® SQL Server 2019 Enterprise Edition. TPC-H results show the HPE ProLiant DL345 Gen10 Plus with a result of 1,346,932.7 QphH @ 3000GB and $0.40 USD/QphH @ 3000GB with a system availability of April 19, 2021; see tpc.org/3352 for details.

4 TPC-H performance as of March 15, 2021. See tpc.org for more information. Claim based on having the #1 performance and price-performance for a non-clustered system on the TPC-H @ 10000GB scale factor. Configuration: 1 HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus v2 server used 2 AMD EPYC 7763 2.45 GHz processors; 2 socket/128 cores/256 threads; Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3; Microsoft ® SQL Server 2019 Enterprise Edition. TPC-H results show the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus v2 with a result of 1,883,497.4 QphH @ 10000GB and $0.56 USD/QphH @ 10000GB with a system availability of April 19, 2021; see tpc.org/3351 for details.

5 SPEC and SPECjbb are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC); all rights reserved, see spec.org as of March 15, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210315005282/en/