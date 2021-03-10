Hewlett Packard Enterprise Drives Hybrid Cloud Disruption With New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services And Partnerships

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a series of innovation updates to its market-leading HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio, and new capabilities and partnerships designed to dramatically simplify the experience and expand the reach...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report today announced a series of innovation updates to its market-leading HPE GreenLake cloud services portfolio, and new capabilities and partnerships designed to dramatically simplify the experience and expand the reach of the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business. These updates include:

New HPE GreenLake cloud services for virtual machines, containers and bare metal management with scalable, modular entry points specifically tailored for mid-market businesses, starting at 100 VMs, and increasing to 600 VMs.

New agreements with ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro Inc., Synnex, and Tech Data that expand the market reach for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services by integrating HPE GreenLake in their online marketplaces. HPE has also expanded its colocation partnership with CyrusOne and collaboration with digital infrastructure provider Equinix to greatly simplify the cloud experience for joint customers.

A new simplified billing experience on HPE GreenLake Central that enables partners to deliver a cloud experience to their customers faster and more seamlessly.

Enhanced features to the HPE GreenLake for Aruba offering, part of the HPE Partner Ready for Networking Program, tailored to partners seeking to shift to an as-a-service selling model, while helping end customers achieve maximum return on networking investments.

Businesses of all sizes, in every industry, now operate in a hybrid, edge to cloud world. Organizations recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach through public cloud does not work for the majority of their applications and data, which must stay on-premises or at the edge, due to several factors, including cost, compliance, control, governance, latency and performance, security, and application entanglement.

HPE provides a unique approach to hybrid cloud through HPE GreenLake cloud services, which combines the agility and simplicity of the cloud with the governance and control of an on-premises environment. This strategy clearly resonates with the market, as the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business now has over $4.5 billion in total contract value, and in Q1 2021 HPE grew its Annualized Revenue Run Rate (ARR) by 27 percent year-over-year. This momentum is further magnified by HPE's partner ecosystem, with partner led orders for HPE GreenLake growing 116% in Q1 2021. Now HPE partners of every category - including channel, colocation, distributor, independent software vendors, service providers, and systems integrators - have embraced HPE GreenLake as a platform of choice for delivering digital transformation for their clients.

"As the market leader in hybrid and on-premises cloud services, HPE continues to innovate to bring HPE GreenLake and the cloud experience to a broader set of customers for their digital transformation and modernization efforts - at the edge, colocation facility, or datacenter," said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. "The HPE partner ecosystem plays a central role in our success, and partners of all types are embedding HPE GreenLake into their business models and offerings to deliver an agile as-a-service experience to their clients. Together, we are disrupting the market by "bringing the cloud to you" for our clients, combining the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the flexibility and control of a hybrid environment."

Expanded cloud services portfolio

Today, HPE unveiled three new modular HPE GreenLake cloud services that provide customers with low-cost, smaller entry points. Customers can start small and have the flexibility to scale out to meet future requirements. They can choose the deployment size, compute instance, or storage volume instances that best fit their needs, and scale incrementally - either in a modular way with compute and storage, or with multi-rack support.

The new and expanded HPE GreenLake cloud services include:

HPE GreenLake cloud services for bare metal: Allows customers to discover, provision and manage compute and storage resources in HPE GreenLake Central, to run workloads directly on the server, or use VMs or containers in the mix that best fits their business. This provides customers with control, agility and a lower cost approach to build platforms tailored to their performance, cost, and configuration requirements.

Allows customers to discover, provision and manage compute and storage resources in HPE GreenLake Central, to run workloads directly on the server, or use VMs or containers in the mix that best fits their business. This provides customers with control, agility and a lower cost approach to build platforms tailored to their performance, cost, and configuration requirements. HPE GreenLake cloud services for virtual machines (VMs) with a robust set of choices: Customers can get started easily, and choose from various deployments, as well as compute and storage instance types sized for 100 VMs and up, in standardized blocks with 4, 8, 12, and 16 compute nodes. New to the VMs cloud service is the option to add backup as a service.

Customers can get started easily, and choose from various deployments, as well as compute and storage instance types sized for 100 VMs and up, in standardized blocks with 4, 8, 12, and 16 compute nodes. New to the VMs cloud service is the option to add backup as a service. HPE GreenLake cloud services for containers: Using the same scalable building blocks as bare metal and virtual machines, the HPE GreenLake cloud service for containers offers solutions based on small, medium, large and extra-large capacity sizes for the HPE Ezmeral Container platform.

Partner ecosystem expansion

Distribution partners are a vital component of the HPE partner ecosystem and the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing through this segment. Today HPE builds on this momentum by offering HPE GreenLake directly in the cloud marketplaces of several distributors, including ALSO Group, Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro Inc., Synnex, and Tech Data. Now more than 100,000 partners can leverage HPE GreenLake through distributors, to deliver a cloud experience directly to their customers, through simple quoting, ordering, and invoicing of HPE GreenLake at pre-configured and pre-priced offers.

For customers who prefer a colocation model, HPE GreenLake is deepening its partnership with CyrusOne and its collaboration with digital infrastructure provider, Equinix. Joint customers can now run HPE GreenLake on CyrusOne or Equinix through one agreement and one invoice, greatly simplifying and accelerating the procurement process. HPE GreenLake is rapidly growing its network of colocation and service providers and recently announced partnerships with UK-based Interxion and Wavenet, as well as with Beyond.pl, a leading service provider in Central Europe.

"CyrusOne's enterprise customers have certainly benefited from accessing HPE GreenLake cloud services in this new era of digital transformation," said Fred Holloway, Vice President, Enterprise Sales at CyrusOne. "We're excited to continue to expand our strategic partnership with HPE GreenLake, enabling our customers to access the HPE hybrid cloud capabilities that help drive their business forward."

"As the demand for digital infrastructure and cloud-based services has never been stronger, HPE and Equinix are collaborating to offer a range of as-a-service solutions designed to help companies seamlessly deploy their hybrid and multi-cloud architectures on Platform Equinix®," said Mike Campbell, Chief Sales Officer, Equinix. "By combining the HPE GreenLake cloud services with the interconnection capabilities of Equinix Fabric™, customers that require an edge-to-cloud infrastructure can create a digital advantage by connecting to the more than 10,000 clouds, networks, service providers and rich ecosystems currently available on our trusted platform."

Partner enhancements and new tooling

HPE has made important updates to HPE GreenLake Central to make it easier for channel partners to drive growth and expand their expertise to deliver as-a-service solutions to their customers. The enhancements to HPE GreenLake Central aid partners in selling, billing and capacity planning. Together, these updates enable HPE and partners to deliver a seamless and simplified experience for customers.

Additionally, Aruba has introduced updates to the GreenLake for Aruba offering within the HPE Partner Ready for Networking Program, drawing closer alignment with HPE GreenLake. The GreenLake for Aruba offering is available through authorized HPE distributors, features higher rebate levels and provides partners an opportunity to generate incremental revenue over the life of the engagement. As an added benefit, partners will work with an assigned Aruba Customer Success Manager to help their customers derive maximum value from their investment. HPE and Aruba are fully committed to enabling and supporting partners as they embrace the cloud and capitalize on emerging business opportunities made possible with an as-a-service business model.

HPE GreenLake cloud services provide customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for bare metal, compute, container management, data protection, HCI, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.5 billion USD in total contract value and more than 830 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1000 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

Availability and Additional Resources

The distributor integration, colocation and digital infrastructure partnerships with CyrusOne and Equinix are available now.

The new portfolio components, HPE GreenLake Central enhancements and partner program enhancements will be available during HPE's 1H, with the bare metal enhancements following in early 2H.

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services is holding a virtual event on March 10, to discuss live with partners and customers how HPE GreenLake enables their business transformation and success with new cloud services. Join the event here: https://hpe.events.cube365.net/hpe/hpegreenlakemarch

For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005235/en/