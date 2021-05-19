Hess Ranked Top Energy Company On 2021 Best Corporate Citizens List

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has once again been recognized as the No. 1 energy company on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, ranking No.

Hess Corporation (HES) - Get Report has once again been recognized as the No. 1 energy company on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, ranking No. 35 on the 2021 list for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. The annual list ranks the Russell 1000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG.

Hess has been named to the list for 14 consecutive years and is the only oil and gas producer to earn a place on the 2021 list. The full list is available here.

"Our longstanding commitment to sustainability supports our purpose to be the world's most trusted energy partner, which we believe creates value for all of our stakeholders," said CEO John Hess. "We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in our industry for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List by 3BL Media is based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG of 146 total corporate disclosure and performance factors in eight categories: employees, climate change, environment, stakeholders and society, human rights, ESG performance, governance, and financial. Learn more here.

