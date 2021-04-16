LOVELAND, Colo., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (HSKA) - Get Report ("Heska" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announces its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The virtual event is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT/ 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Stockholders of record as of March 8, 2021, are entitled to notice of, participate in and vote at, the annual meeting. Due to the evolving nature and concern surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and as a prudent, precautionary measure, Heska's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders may be listened to via webcast. All stockholders are encouraged to vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders.

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Wednesday, May 5, 2021 9 a.m. MT/ 11 a.m. ET

To access the webcast, please visit: www.meetingcenter.io/231735343. The webcast will also be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days following the event.

About HeskaHeska Corporation (HSKA) - Get Report manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-announces-its-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-on-may-5-2021-301270444.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation