Herzing University Launches Acute Care Gerontology Practitioner Concentration

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with locations in seven states and a nationally recognized online division, will begin enrollment today for a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) concentration in Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AGACNP).

Classes can begin as early as September 8, 2021 for the online program, which provides the educational foundation for registered nurses (RNs) to become nurse practitioners providing primary care for adult populations. Demand for advanced nursing positions is strong: The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 52% growth rate for employment of all nurse practitioners from 2019 through 2029.

Also, the focus on gerontology is important for the future of U.S. healthcare, as all baby boomers will reach 65 years old by 2030. That's why Herzing is also launching a Post Master Certificate (PMC) in Adult Gerontology Primary Care, which is an MSN Herzing started in March 2021.

"We want to prepare nurses for the dramatic demographic change that is occurring in the U.S., where we will need even more nurse practitioners to help our aging population," said Dr. Tricia Wagner, online nursing graduate department chair at Herzing University. "Our innovative program and tailored pathways can allow nurses across the country to pursue their advanced degree or certification."

The standard AGACNP program, which takes about 24 months to complete, is open to RNs with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. There are two additional pathway options:

The "Accelerated RN to MSN-AGACNP" pathway is for registered nurses who hold an associate degree and don't wish to earn their BSN. The program can be completed in as few as 28 months and is an ideal option for people looking to advance their careers quickly.

The "RN to BSN to MSN-AGACNP" pathway is designed to help students earn both their BSN and MSN degrees. It typically takes 36 months to complete.

Coursework for Herzing's AGACNP program is completed online, excluding the required clinicals. Herzing has a team of clinical coordinators dedicated to helping students secure their clinical as part of the school's Clinical Placement Pledge.

The program prepares students to sit for certification exams from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Certification Corporation.

The university also offers several other MSN concentrations, including Family Nurse Practitioner and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner , in addition to post-graduate certificate, undergraduate and diploma programs.

The master's degree program in nursing at Herzing University - Madison is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education . Herzing University is approved to offer programs in an online learning modality through association with the main campus in Madison, Wisconsin.

Herzing is a transfer-friendly university specializing in nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety degree programs. The school's personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have resonated with students across the country.

About Herzing UniversityHerzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2021, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu .

