Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (HSY) - Get Hershey Company (HSY) Report today announced quarterly dividends of $0.901 on the Common Stock and $0.819 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared October 27, 2021, and are payable December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record November 19, 2021. It is the 368 th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 149 th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

