Hersha Hospitality Trust To Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings On July 27, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) - Get Report ("Hersha" or the "Company"), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Hosting the call will be Mr. Jay H. Shah, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Neil H. Shah, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-317-6003 or 1-412-317-6061 for international participants and entering the passcode 5118413 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Friday, August 27, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10157265. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 36 hotels totaling 5,802 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HT." For more information on the Company, and the Company's hotel portfolio, please visit the Company's website at www.hersha.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statement. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time.

Contact: Ashish Parikh, Chief Financial Officer Greg Costa, Director of Investor RelationsPhone: (215) 238-1046