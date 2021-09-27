Herrick's Restructuring & Finance Litigation Department Continues To Grow, Adding Accomplished Litigator John H. Chun

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herrick, Feinstein LLP today announced that litigator John H. Chun has joined its growing Restructuring & Finance Litigation Department in New York. He comes to Herrick from Quinn Emanuel.

Chun joins Herrick as a firm partner. He is the latest attorney to join Herrick's rapidly growing Restructuring and Finance Litigation Department. Since 2019, the practice group has added 14 new lawyers, including four partners, two counsel and eight associates, many coming from premier, global law firms.

At Herrick, Chun will focus on a full range of complex litigation matters. His experience includes prosecuting and defending common law and securities fraud claims arising from complex structured finance and M&A transactions. Chun also has developed top-level expertise in litigation involving trade secrets, restrictive covenants, corporate raiding and clawback claims. Chun is licensed to practice in New York and has appeared in federal courts in New York and Maryland, in both district and appellate courts.

"We are delighted to welcome John to the firm," said Irwin Kishner, Herrick's Executive Chairman. "John has built a reputation as an accomplished litigator, and he brings even more depth to Herrick's Restructuring & Finance Litigation group."

"John is a deeply skilled litigator," added Sean O'Donnell, co-chair of Herrick's Restructuring & Finance Litigation Department. "He is a tremendous addition to our bench as we solidify Herrick's position among the go-to firms for restructuring and complex litigation."

Herrick's Restructuring & Finance Litigation team has decades of experience advising clients in all phases of complex chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings and related litigations. Herrick's clients include official and ad hoc creditor committees, distressed debt investors, private equity funds, hedge funds, bondholders, secured and unsecured lenders, real estate project owners, financial and insurance institutions, corporate debtors, trustees, boards of directors, independent directors, special investigation committees, foreign representatives, and other parties-in-interest in bankruptcy cases. In 2021 U.S. News - Best Lawyers ® "Best Law Firms" ranked Herrick nationally and regionally in five practice areas, including bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights; insolvency/reorganization.

"The breadth and synergy among Herrick's premier litigation practices is an ideal combination for what I am able to provide clients," Chun said. "Herrick has assembled an extremely experienced and highly collaborative team of lawyers that I am excited to join."

About HerrickFounded in 1928, Herrick, Feinstein LLP is a prominent, full-service law firm, providing comprehensive legal services to businesses and individuals around the world. From its offices in New York City; Newark, New Jersey; and Istanbul, Turkey, Herrick maintains robust corporate, litigation, financial restructuring and commercial real estate capabilities, complemented by significant depth in art, employment, government relations, intellectual property, sports, tax, and trusts and estates.

