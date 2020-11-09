Herren Wellness Opens Second Recovery Center In Warrenton, Va.

First addiction recovery center of its kind in DMV and second in the nation

WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herren Wellness has opened its second location, a 21-bed holistic addiction recovery center located on 50 private acres of a former equestrian farm, in Warrenton, Virginia. Herren Wellness at Twin Oaks offers private and semi-private rooms, a fitness facility, walking paths, in-ground pool, on-site chef, tennis court and private spaces for recovery meetings, meditation, acupuncture, yoga and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Herren Wellness, a company founded by former professional basketball player and recovery advocate Chris Herren, is a residential substance use, health and wellness program for men and women with the mission to provide holistic recovery services. It provides treatment, recovery and support for individuals and families impacted by addiction to help their guests lead healthy, substance-free lives. Twin Oaks will be the second Herren Wellness center in the country, the first was opened in Seekonk, MA at the former Jacob Hill Inn in 2018.

The founder, Chris Herren, is an author, motivational speaker and wellness advocate. Herren was a celebrated basketball star in high school, a McDonald's All-American and top 25 national recruit in 1994. He began his collegiate career at Boston College before transferring to Fresno State, after several failed drug tests, to play for Hall of Fame coach Jerry Tarkanian. Drafted into the NBA in 1999, he played two seasons, his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets and then for his hometown team, the Boston Celtics. He went on to play in five countries before losing everything to the disease of addiction.

He worked his way to sobriety in 2008 and, one day at a time, has stayed there. Herren shares his story nationwide through Herren Talks, and in 2011 he established the Herren Project, a nonprofit foundation that provides treatment, recovery and support for individuals and families impacted by addiction. On August 1, 2020, Chris celebrated 12 years of sobriety.

"Sharing my story on a national level, I see first-hand the need for a different approach to the treatment of substance use disorder and emotional health with a focus on wellness," stated Chris Herren, founder of Herren Wellness. "Our holistic approach to recovery focuses on the whole person; mind, body and spirit and we are grateful to partner with the PATH Foundation to strengthen the health and vitality of the counties they serve and beyond."

Herren Wellness received support in securing and preparing the center from the PATH Foundation, a private foundation headquartered in Warrenton. This unique relationship will yield a charitable component for residents of Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper Counties, including limited free or reduced-cost care, alongside private pay stays for other guests of the center.

"Like the rest of the country, our area has seen troubling increases in substance use and addiction to drugs and alcohol," explained Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. "The lack of recovery centers in our area is something we wanted to address, and in supporting the addition of Herren Wellness at Twin Oaks, we hope to offer a catalyst to families facing issues resulting from addiction."

For more information on Herren Wellness, visit www.herrenwellness.com. For more information on the PATH Foundation, visit www.pathforyou.org.

About Herren WellnessFounded by former professional basketball player and wellness advocate Chris Herren in 2018, Herren Wellness is a residential substance use, health, and wellness organization for men and women with the mission to provide holistic recovery services for substance use and emotional health at any stage. Facebook: @HerrenWellness, Twitter/IG: @Herren_Wellness

