Herno Accelerates Digitalization With Centric PLM™

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herno, the Italian luxury outerwear brand, has successfully implemented Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury, consumer goods and home décor companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Founded in 1948, Herno is a world-renowned maker of luxury coats. In 2000, the family business passed into the hands of Claudio Marenzi, who revolutionized Herno's use of modern materials and production while maintaining the brand's culture of craftsmanship.

Herno has recently expanded its lines to include knitwear and footwear, and decided to invest in a fashion-specific PLM solution to enrich product collections while also closely controlling product quality. After a thorough selection process, Herno chose to implement the entire Centric Fashion PLM suite, including Mobile Apps.

"Centric Software's knowledge of the luxury goods sector and the innovative solutions provided by their exclusive PLM technology were instrumental in the innovation path that led us to choose Centric," says Claudio Marenzi - CEO of Herno. "Centric PLM streamlines and structures product development activities and reduces time to market all while ensuring visibility throughout the development process for all team members."

Herno's PLM project was led in partnership with BeSight, a new enterprise technology venture co-founded by Herno and Altea Federation, an Italian tech company. Herno uses BeSight's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution to manage technical aspects of production, and Centric Software is a BeSight Gold Partner. Joan Paolo Piscopo, CEO of BeSight and former Head of IT Operations at Herno, says that integration between the two solutions is crucial.

"Herno oversees next season's production, samples the following season and ideates three season's from now simultaneously all while the current season goes to retail," he explains. "Our PLM and ERP solutions will work together so that the seasonal overlap is not a performance limitation, but a performance booster."

"We are very happy that Herno has successfully implemented Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "In partnership with BeSight, we are creating an integrated digital platform that will enable Herno to boost speed, quality and efficiency, driving future expansion."

