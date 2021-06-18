Herman E. Bulls Appointed To Board Of Directors Of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) - Get Report, the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Herman E. Bulls to the Company's Board of Directors. With the addition of Mr. Bulls, the Company's Board will have nine directors, seven of whom are independent. Mr. Bulls was elected to serve on the Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders of the Company and was also appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Bulls brings more than 30 years of real estate, marketing and operations expertise to the Board of Directors. He currently serves as vice chairman, Americas, as well as an international director at Jones Lang LaSalle ("JLL"). In addition, he was the founder of JLL's Public Institutions Business Unit, which specializes in delivering comprehensive real estate solutions to federal, state and local governments, economic development and nonprofit organizations, and higher education institutions. He also previously co-founded and served as president and CEO of Bulls Capital Partners, a Fannie Mae multi-family financing company, and founded Bulls Advisory Group, LLC, a management and real estate advisory firm. Most recently, he was the recipient of the Executive Leadership Council's 2020 Achievement Award, honoring an African American leader whose career achievements highlight personal and professional excellence with noteworthy business success.

"We are excited to welcome Herman Bulls to our Board," said Richard Marriott, chairman of the Host Hotels & Resorts Board of Directors. "Given his longstanding commitment to the real estate industry and his breath of expertise and leadership, he will be a valuable advisor to Host as we remain focused on long-term growth and value creation for our stockholders."

"Herman is a well-respected and visionary thought leader and he will be an excellent addition to our Board," said James F. Risoleo, president and chief executive officer. "I also appreciate his contributions and commitment to building a culture of diversity and inclusion and being a role model for the next generation of leaders in our industry."

"It is a privilege to join such an esteemed Board of Directors," said Mr. Bulls. "I have great regard for Host's leadership position as the largest lodging real estate investment trust. I am excited for the opportunity to work with the Host management team and to find synergies between my real estate, marketing and operations experience and perspective and achievement of Host's vision and strategic objectives."

About Mr. Bulls

Mr. Bulls is an experienced real estate executive with extensive Fortune 500 Board experience. During his over 31-year tenure at JLL, he worked in the areas of development, investment management, asset management, facilities operations and business development/retention. Prior to joining JLL, Mr. Bulls completed almost 12 years of active duty service with the United States Army, retiring as a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves in 2008.

Additionally, Mr. Bulls is a member of the Executive Leadership Council, Leadership Washington and the Real Estate Executive Council. He is also a founding member and served as the inaugural president of the African American Real Estate Professionals of Washington, D.C. and serves as vice chairman of the University Development and Innovation Council of the Urban Land Institute. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at American Campus Communities, Collegis Education, Comfort Systems USA, USAA and American Red Cross and is a member of the Real Estate Advisory Committee for New York State Teachers' Retirement System.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 77 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 47,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

