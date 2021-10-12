Heritage Trucking And Turvo Announce Strategic Partnership To Power Next Phase Of Growth

Heritage Trucking invests in technology and innovation by launching a new collaborative logistics solution from Turvo, building on Heritage's 30+ years of outstanding customer service to grow faster and deliver more value to shippers and carrier partners.

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Trucking (also "Heritage," "HTL Freight"), one of most trusted logistics companies specializing in flatbed freight, and Turvo, provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announced their strategic partnership.

This partnership will provide Heritage the Turvo Collaboration Cloud and transportation management solution (TMS) which drive visibility and real-time shipper and carrier collaboration. This will enable workflow automation and improved service levels as Heritage embarks on its next phase of growth.

As part of this initiative, Heritage will be able to unify its customer and carrier supply chain, digitally collaborate more effectively, and provide a differentiated customer experience which is key to its growth strategy.

Building on a Proven ReputationHeritage facilitates and manages the movement of full truckload (FTL) freight between shippers and carriers across the United States and Canada, specializing in flatbed freight. Since its inception in 1983, Heritage has built a reputation for being responsive, responsible, and reliable. Their shippers and carriers work with dedicated account executives, ensuring one point of contact who understands the needs of partners' businesses. By utilizing Turvo Collaboration Cloud and drawing from years of market experience, Heritage strives to deliver exceptional service to its customers and carriers.

"Our aim is to simplify transportation by providing transparency and visibility across supply chains and with this partnership we are one step closer to achieving our goals," said Onu Okebie, CEO of Heritage. "As our shippers and carrier partners grow, leveraging technology is critical, now more than ever, in order to maintain and increase service levels that our business partners have come to expect."

Heritage needed technology with functionality above and beyond the traditional TMS: a complete collaboration and visibility solution to unify the supply chain network and improve the automation between their customers, carriers, team members, and their back-office systems.

"This partnership will help Heritage provide its shippers and carriers a unique digital experience for end-to-end visibility and collaboration," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "Heritage has built an incredible business delivering great customer experiences. We're excited to help power their next phase of growth."

Serving the Entire Supply ChainHeritage will leverage Turvo's collaborative TMS solution, part of the Turvo Collaboration Cloud, which unifies people, systems, and data across their supply chain. With order, inventory, shipment, and settlement visibility as well as shipper and carrier collaboration in one system, Turvo will help Heritage automate its processes and provide better visibility and communication to customers and carriers.

Shippers and carriers working with Heritage will see significant benefits too:

Shippers

Real-time ETA visibility & data for intelligent decision making



Visibility across orders, inventory and shipments with Heritage



Global search: find inventory, orders and shipments with just one click



Instant access to a designated representative

Carriers

Document sharing leading to faster payments



Access to more shipments to keep assets moving



Fewer emails, fewer calls = higher productivity

"In the early days of our Turvo implementation, we have begun to see efficiencies in internal processes from order tendered and rates management, to carrier assignment and shipment visibility, all the way to back-office billing," added Brian Boland, CFO of Heritage. "Having many of our workflows digitized and in one common platform helps to cut down outdated paper processes for employees, gives transparency to our shippers, and reduces time to pay our carriers. It's a win-win for everyone."

About Heritage Trucking (HTL Freight)

Heritage is one of most trusted logistics companies specializing in flatbed freight. Since our inception in 1983, we have arranged full truck load shipments for customers across North America and have built a reputation on being responsive, responsible, and reliable. With service and technology being the pillars of our success, our purpose is to simplify transportation by providing transparency and visibility across the supply chain. Heritage's customers range from small shippers to Fortune 100 manufacturers. Heritage is based in Charlotte, NC and services the United States and Canada. To ship or work with Heritage, visit www.htlfreight.com .

About Turvo, Inc.

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

