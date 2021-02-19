Heritage Sets Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Dates

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - Get Report ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, followed by a 9:30 am ET conference call on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Conference Call Details:Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9657

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

About HeritageHeritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes over $1 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

