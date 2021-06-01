Heritage Global Inc. To Present At LD Micro Invitational XI Event

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HGI" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro...

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HGI" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8 th at 5:00 PM ET. Ross Dove, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Global Inc., will be giving the presentation.

"The LD Micro invitational event is one of the premier conferences being held right now for companies looking to engage with investors and grow their investor base," said Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage Global. "We are excited to be able to present at this conference and look forward to engaging with new and existing investors as we continue to establish Heritage Global as a leader in the asset services industry."

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

The three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Heritage Global Inc. ( www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About LD Micro (SRAX) - Get Report

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

