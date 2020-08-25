Heritage Global Inc. Announces Uplisting To The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC®

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HGI" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and capital assets, today announced that effective as of market open on August 31, 2020, its common stock has been...

Heritage Global Inc. (HGBL) ("Heritage Global," "HGI" or "the Company"), an asset services company specializing in financial and capital assets, today announced that effective as of market open on August 31, 2020, its common stock has been approved for uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC® and will continue trading under its current ticker symbol "HGBL."

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a mark of achievement and stature for qualified companies. Listed companies must meet financial and liquidity requirements and satisfy corporate governance and disclosure requirements on both an initial and continuing basis.

"The listing of our stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market represents a significant milestone for Heritage Global," stated Heritage Global Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove. "Benefits of uplisting include enhancing our visibility within the investment community, increasing the liquidity of our stock, and broadening our shareholder base, with the goal of driving long-term shareholder value."

Maxim Group LLC is acting as an advisor to Heritage Global.

About Heritage Global Inc. ( www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (OTCQB: HGBL, CSE: HGP) is an asset services company specializing in financial and capital assets. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200825005815/en/