Heritage Cannabis Holdings Subsidiary CannaCure Receives Sales License From Health Canada

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CannaCure Corp. ("CannaCure") has been granted a cannabis oil sales license by Health Canada, effective October 9, 2020. This sales license will allow CannaCure to begin selling cannabis products, including oil derivatives, directly to the provincial cannabis boards.

Heritage already offers several products through their subsidiary Voyage Cannabis Corp. ("Voyage"), including Pura Vida CBD 4:1 Honey Oil, and Indica, Sativa and Hybrid Honey Oil vape cartridges, as well as Purefarma Moon, Sun and Earth vape cartridges. Tinctures include Pura Vida 'Daybreak' and 'Nightfall' full spectrum THC tinctures and the popular Purefarma Hemplixer full spectrum CBD tinctures in two concentrations, HLX15 and HLX30.

None of the products manufactured and sold by Heritage subsidiaries CannaCure and Voyage contain any potentially harmful additives or have terpenes added back in.

"Having the CannaCure sales license granted by Health Canada is another accomplishment for the Heritage team and follows on recent positive news of our acquisition of Opticann Inc., and the availability of our products through the medical site Patient Choice." stated Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage. "We are on a strong trajectory in the Canadian and U.S. cannabis markets and having our sales license at CannaCure provides the optionality and flexibility for the business as we continue on our successful path."

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage Cannabis is a vertically integrated cannabis provider that currently has two Health Canada approved licensed producers, through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp. both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these two licenses, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division which is focused on cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S, Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb ® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

