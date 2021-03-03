Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD Joins Premium 5 As Brands Available In Nova Scotia

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation ("NSLC") to sell its RAD branded products in the province.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation ("NSLC") to sell its RAD branded products in the province. RAD is Heritage's value brand dedicated to providing cannabis consumers with the most affordable products while still maintaining the highest quality standard possible.

With these orders, Heritage now has two brands available in Nova Scotia, as the Premium 5 brand is already available at the NSLC. Beginning in March, customers in Nova Scotia will be able to purchase RAD Vapes, RAD Shatter, and RAD Crumble, as well as continue to access Premium 5 Diamonds.

Heritage's President of the Recreational Division David Schwede said, "We are very pleased to see our RAD brand accessible to cannabis consumers in the Nova Scotia market as we continue to focus on expanding our product and brand availability across Canada. Similar to the popularity of our other products - many of which sell out quite quickly once available - we expect Nova Scotians to have a positive reaction to these high-quality, favourably priced products. We will be bringing additional innovative products to this market and others in the coming months."

Follow Heritage's Purefarma, Pura Vida, and Premium 5 brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corp., both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida and Premium 5 brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

"Clint Sharples"Clint SharplesCEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005192/en/