Herff Jones Rolls Out HJ SmartShare For Video-Enabled, Personalized Achievement Products

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Herff Jones, an achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, rolled out QR code management system, HJ SmartShare. From graduation announcements to thank you cards to yearbook spreads, introducing QR code functionality to Herff Jones products allows customers to celebrate their achievements in a personal and digital way.

"In this year's environment, safety precautions put in place meant grandparents weren't able to attend graduations, students weren't able to celebrate with their friends, and many didn't get to walk across the stage like normal. Throughout this pandemic, our goal has been to introduce work-arounds where we can to the traditional graduation experience," said Don King, Chief Marketing Officer for Herff Jones. "Our rollout of QR codes is a great example of that innovation. This technology might allow a student to send a heart-felt thank you video along with a handwritten card to the grandparent they haven't seen in months. And when we get back to normal, students can send fun messages to their friends with graduation party details."

TRADITION MEETS INNOVATION:

Customer insights have played a role in keeping Herff Jones relevant for 100 years and counting, and it's very evident that parents and students still want traditional print graduation announcements and invitations. But, they want a personalized product.

Adding a QR code to print products allows customers to instantly add their own digital spin in order to celebrate their achievement, their way. The customer registers the QR code at smartshare.herffjones.com, records or uploads the video to add, and then applies the sticker to the product of their choosing.

The technology is live now, and it's not just for graduation products. QR codes can be used for anything you want - gifts, cards, awards - really, the possibilities are endless.

For customers looking to utilize HJ SmartShare, go to smartshare.herffjones.com to get started now.

ABOUT HERFF JONES

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com.

