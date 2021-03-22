Herff Jones Hires Ken Moore As Chief Technology Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, today announced yet another investment in its digital, technology-enabled future with the appointment of Ken Moore as Chief Technology Officer. Moore will report to both Herff Jones President Steve Down and Varsity Brands Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Jaime Jaramillo, and will largely be focused on creating and executing the roadmap to modernize and transform the company's technology solutions and applications for the future.

Down said, "With the right blend of vision creation and hands-on execution, Ken is extremely passionate about technology and how it can both propel business performance and provide differentiation in the market. This can clearly be seen when you consider his past experience with Fortune 500 companies like Advance Auto Parts and Staples, where he held several senior leadership roles during times of critical IT transformation and reinvention across digital/online, brick and mortar retailing, supply chain as well as B2B and B2C models." Moore was also a founding member of Staples.com, credited with accelerating the business plan through go-live and subsequently into a multibillion-dollar, award-winning omnichannel e-commerce business.

"Ken's addition to our executive leadership team is just another example of Herff Jones' commitment to delivering a world-class, leading-edge brand experience across all channels through significant investments in top talent and partnerships to meet the needs of students and faculty across North America," added Down.

Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

ABOUT HERFF JONES Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for students. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products include class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 101 years. For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com. Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

About Varsity BrandsWith a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

MEDIA CONTACT Jonathan Morgan, Kekst CNC - jonathan.morgan@kekstcnc.com or (212) 333-5525

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herff-jones-hires-ken-moore-as-chief-technology-officer-301253060.html

SOURCE Herff Jones