Here To Serve Provides Nickel Mining Update

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce its geology and mining consultancy firm, Prairie Fire Enterprises, now plans to complete a deep EM survey on the mining claims of HTSC's wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"). Drilling on the property is expected to commence within 90 days. Fortune continues to expedite this project due to the vast projected need for nickel globally for the ever-increasing battery sales to electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers.

HTSC management believes the battery metals sector will heat up along with the entire electric vehicle supply chain. Tesla has indicated that nickel is a significant material for Tesla's battery production plans, as the metal is a key component for the batteries of vehicles like the Tesla Semi and the Cybertruck. Fortune is using its resources to be ready to help supply gigafactories around the globe.

The company would also like its shareholders to know that it is pursuing the acquisition of a nickel company in Europe. The opportunity is here at the right time as millions of EV cars are projected to be built at Tesla factories globally, and Fortune plans to supply an enormous amount of high-grade nickel to companies like Tesla.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as several entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the EV market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, and insulated concrete forms from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions.

