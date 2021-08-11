Here's What's Next For Remote Radio Heads

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts has released a complete technical and market review for Remote Radio Heads in 2021 and beyond.

In the last couple of years, huge deployment of Massive MIMO systems drove a correspondingly huge demand for RF semiconductors. Moving forward, changes in demand will result in a fluctuating market that ultimately peels away from its current main driver—China—and grabs attention from the rest of the world.

" China's influence over the roll-out of 5G networks is substantial to say the least," commented Principal Analyst Dan McNamara. "As China turns to 700 MHz systems at the expense of mMIMO, we are looking ahead at a slight dip in overall market revenue followed by a large investment by the US to support new C-Band spectrum rollout. In 2023 and beyond, everyone worldwide will focus increasingly on 5G."

In this report, Mobile Experts highlights a few technological trends that are motivated by the ever-present need for lower cost and better performance. These trends include integration of digital functions, adoption of new PA technology (GaN), and the beginning of integration of functions adjacent to the Power Amplifier (PA).

"Political influence and supply chain tightness for semiconductors have become major issues that significantly change the market direction for 5G radios. We have been able to triangulate on some of the new solutions emerging in China, as well as the evolving 5G specifications that drive technology adoption," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

Amidst challenges, or even because of them, more mergers, acquisitions, and investments will result as companies adjust to optimize their product portfolios and overall scale in the marketplace.

This report includes 47 charts and diagrams, including a five-year forecast for PA, filter, ADC, DAC, FPGA, ASIC, RFSoC, and other components. Block diagrams are included with cost information on each component, and each component type is tracked for revenue and market share.

