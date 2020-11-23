Here For The Holidays: Casey's Announces "24 Days Of Casey's"

While plans may be changing this year, Casey's is still Here for the Holidays, announcing "24 Days of Casey's" for its guests to celebrate the season and have a little much-needed fun.

Each day from December 1 through December 24, Casey's will reveal a surprise offer for its Casey's Rewards members. These offers will include free drinks and snacks, BOGO deals, bonus points and other special items. One offer will be revealed each day in the Casey's app to Rewards members. All guests who participate in the 24 Days of Casey's program will be entered to win a $500 cash prize to help them celebrate the holidays their way. No purchase is necessary; guests simply have to save the '24 Days of Casey's Sweepstakes' offer in the Casey's app to be automatically entered to win, with 24 winners named in all. Each day one winner will be selected at random from all eligible entries.

"This year especially, we want to help bring joy this holiday season," said Megan Elfers, Casey's vice president of marketing and advertising. "We hope our guests will enjoy unwrapping these special offers with Casey's Rewards, as well as the chance to win some holiday spending cash."

In addition to the 24 Days of Casey's, guests can sip a seasonal coffee - flavors include Peppermint Cocoa, Gingerbread Mocha Cappuccino and Gingerbread Coffee - and pick up a holiday DIY Donut Kit for a fun family activity or as a gift for a sweet treat-loving friend. Guests can also enjoy deals on Casey's delicious pizza with made-from-scratch dough to fuel everything from holiday gatherings to late-night gift-wrapping sessions, including two large single topping pizzas for $8.99 each the entire month of December. Curbside pickup and in-app ordering is available to make holiday meal planning and pickup easy.

Importantly, and true to Casey's mission to be Here for Good in the communities they serve, Casey's is giving back with its "Slice of Joy" initiative. Between now and December 31, Casey's will donate pizza to many local organizations across its 16-state footprint. These pizzas will be given to those experiencing a challenging holiday season - such as community shelters, post offices and assisted living facilities - due to COVID-19. Casey's is here to support those who need extra cheer this time of year.

For more information on 24 Days of Casey's, the chance to win holiday cash with Casey's Rewards, and Casey's commitment to the community, please visit Caseys.com.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (CASY) - Get Report operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, wide beverage selection and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy delicious pizza with made-from-scratch dough, donuts, and (at select stores) Casey's made-to-order sub sandwiches and salads. Learn more, and order online at www.caseys.com , or in the Casey's app.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005600/en/