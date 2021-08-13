Herborium® Targets Distribution Of Its New Skin Protein Bar By Whole Foods, TraderJoe, Walmart And Target The Fall 2021

Houston, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 08/13/2021. Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products with a strong records of efficacy and safety, (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that its Second Quarter of 2021 is marked by no dilution of its shares structure and standing representing the fifth consecutive profitable quarter since 2020. In addition the Company's margin increased to 66% and the costs and expenses decreased by 12% in comparison to the same period of 2020. .

To secure further growth of the Company we are presently working on a number of corporate governance items that we believe will benefit both the Company and investors, The first on the agenda being to return the Company to the highest tier of current information on OTC and maintaining this status.

The Company also confirms the progress it has made preparing for the launch of its new, proprietary Herborium Skin Protein Bar. The Skin Protein Bar combines the benefits of clear, healthy and youthful skin with healthy weight management. The Skin Protein Bar is scheduled to enter the market in the 4 th Quarter of 2021. . The Skin bar comes in different flavors to satisfy diversified consumer's pallet and is targeting a rapidly growing population of protein bar favoring consumers in particular and functional foods customers at large. The target distributors such as Whole Foods, TraderJoe, Walmart and Target will be canvased to distribute this highly innovative product.

Currently, there is no propriatry protein bar on the market that also targets skin health. "Fortune Business Insights" report that the global protein bar market size is expected to reach USD 7.03 billion globally by 2027 with the US market alone achieving over $3 Billion. In addition, the uniqueness of Herborium's Skin Protein Bar is based on the fact that it also belongs to the category of "beauty positioned supplements" that grew 61% in sales in the USA in the past year. This represents the largest growth among countries with the top seven highest sales in the category. The fact that the Herborium bar belongs to two not just one fast growing categories of products provides an additional factor positively shaping revenue expectations for Herborium. Herborium also plans to introduce the bar in its highly successful French market that has the highest spending per capital for the sector for beauty related products .

Herborium also continues to develop its Asian distribution infrastructure with a number of new partnerships to be announced in the 4 th quarter 2021.

About Herborium Group, Inc.Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women's health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com , www.acnease.com , www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

