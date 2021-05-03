HERBL, California's Largest Cannabis Distributor And Supply Chain Solutions Company, Appoints Mark Shamber As Chief Financial Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HERBL , California's largest cannabis distributor and supply chain solutions company, announced today it has appointed Mark Shamber as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Shamber joins the company with over three decades of finance experience in the food and grocery supply chain industry. As CFO, he will execute the company's financial strategy, identify investment and M&A opportunities, lead the finance and accounting department and oversee long-term business and financial planning.

Prior to HERBL, Mr. Shamber was the Chief Financial Officer at SpartanNash (SPTN) - Get Report, a leading national grocery distributor and retailer, where he oversaw finance, M&A, treasury, internal audit, real estate and risk management for the company. Mr. Shamber has also served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest specialty and organic food distributor in North America. He started his career in the audit practice of Ernst & Young LLP and in the finance department of Reebok International Ltd.

"HERBL is at a distinct growth stage as the cannabis market matures, and Mark's reputation of developing and executing corporate strategy to improve business performance will be invaluable to our company," said Mike Beaudry, CEO of HERBL. "We look forward to tapping into Mark's expertise in fundraising, investor relations and scaling as we pursue new business opportunities."

"What excites me the most about HERBL, and the cannabis space as a whole, is the opportunity to create new industry standards not only in the supply chain, but also for consumer and retail experiences," said Mr. Shamber. "Legal cannabis is on the cusp of becoming a truly established CPG ecosystem, and I look forward to working with the HERBL team to help the industry reach its full potential."

About HERBLHERBL is California's largest cannabis supply chain company servicing more than 850 storefront and non-storefront retail licensees. Founded in 2016, HERBL brings the state's top cannabis retailers and best-selling brands together through innovative technology, unparalleled service, dedicated sales team, and high-security, state-of-the-art facilities and fleet. HERBL's team consists of a strong mix of legacy cannabis operators and entrepreneurs alongside distribution and retail experts with extensive experience in large-scale global supply chains. Exclusive brand partners include the #1 selling flower, vape, and concentrate brands. To learn more, visit www.HERBL.com or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

