Herbarium's Mission For Social Equity: Free The Trappers Campaign And What It Means

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbarium's foundational principle lies in the ideology that no one should be in prison for cannabis. Our vision is to be the cannabis brand at the forefront of innovation, equity, and social justice. As the cannabis industry transitions into new milestones such as legalization throughout the country, we aim to take bigger actions toward the decriminalization of cannabis federally and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) communities affected by the war on drugs. Contrary to popular belief, the war on drugs has never ceased as it is fueled by outdated and oppressive cannabis policies.

Herbarium is the best dispensary in Los Angeles that constantly uses their voice to stand for what's right. It is a minority-owned dispensary where assisting marginalized communities is a top priority. Over 90% of the staff consists of Black and Brown people as well as people part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Free The Trappers campaign created by our founders amplifies our belief that no one should be incarcerated for a substance that people capitalize from. "No one should be in prison for weed, Free the Trappers isn't just a slogan; Herbarium actually cares about the cause and the community. We want to turn weed convictions from a negative into a positive by hiring people who have only been convicted of weed charges", Lior Meiri, Founder and Creative Director. The cannabis industry is a multi-billion dollar industry yet a lot of brands and entrepreneurs in the industry do not contribute nor advocate for justice and equity. This phrase and campaign are more than just our social justice stance, but also symbolize our support to the Black and Brown communities who create/inspire culture in and outside of cannabis.

While state and federal cannabis policies are changing, there is still a long way to go to establish and maintain equity and justice. Currently, people who have been incarcerated for cannabis cannot own their own cannabis businesses. Inequity is a huge part of this industry and our country. As true allies, we pride ourselves in the work that we put into our mission day in and day out. Herbarium has been working closely with multiple organizations centered around the same mission, to decriminalize marijuana and expunge people's records to allow ownership in cannabis.

Herbarium has partnered with The NDCIA (The National Diversity & Inclusion Cannabis Alliance) to provide more employment opportunities to those who have faced jail time for cannabis. Paid interns from NDICA will learn all the skills and tools they need to become successful cannabis employees and business owners. We hope that our patients and those out there involved in social justice take time to get involved with Herbarium by supporting us and/or sharing our campaign!

About Herbarium

Herbarium is a California-based cannabis brand, with vertically integrated recreational dispensary in Los Angeles,, committed to; educate people about cannabis and its benefits, advocate for the decriminalization of cannabis, and elevate people's lifestyles and experiences. Herbarium is the only cannabis brand that caters to its clientele by constantly improving products while providing the lowest prices in the region. Additionally, Herbarium's 5-star delivery service allows their customers to get the herb they deserve from the comfort of their own homes.

